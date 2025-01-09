Israeli actress and activist Noa Tishby said on Wednesday that she had been evacuated from her home in Los Angeles, amid the devastating wildfires there which have claimed the lives of at least five people so far.

“We are living through history, yet again. The LA fires are generational. Historical. Devastating. We are now evacuated to safety and praying for an end to this disaster. I am speechless and following the news, like everyone else. Stay safe everyone. Sending so much love. #PrayForLA,” Tishby wrote in a post on social media X.

Earlier on Wednesday, officials in Los Angeles stated that the Eaton Fire, which is burning in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County in Southern California, has now claimed five lives .

Officials also stated that numerous homes and businesses have been destroyed, though the exact number remains unclear.

The Eaton Fire is one of four active wildfires in Los Angeles County, all intensified by the strong, dry winds.

Firefighting efforts are being led by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, in collaboration with the US Forest Service and the Pasadena Fire Department.