Minister for the Development of Negev and the Galilee, and National Resilience, Yitzhak Shimon Wasserlauf (Otzma Yehudit) was miraculously saved on Thursday after a missile fired by the Hezbollah terror organization landed just a few feet away from him.

The incident occurred while the minister was conducting a work tour of the communities on the northern border. While travelling between communities, a siren sounded. The minister and his entourage managed to take only partial cover before a powerful impact in an adjacent field. Miraculously, no one was hurt by the blast or shrapnel.

A short time after the incident, Minister Wasserlauf recounted the experience on X. "A work day in the north visiting as many local authorities to meet their needs. And then another siren. A few seconds passed and the impact came, ten meters from us. Everything shook. Thank G-d we weren't harmed. We're getting our heart rate back down."

The minister took advantage of the incident to stress the strategic importance of continuing the military campaign until total victory. "This is the reality of the residents of the north over the past two weeks. This is the reality that will continue if we don't defeat Hezbollah and its main boss, Iran, once and for all. If we won't do this now, we will go back to this reality in another year or two."

Despite the harrowing experience, Wasserlauf pledged to continue touring the north as needed. "I'm proud of the residents of the Galilee and particularly the residents of the confrontation line who show extraordinary determination. You are the strength for victory," he concluded.