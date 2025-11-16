המשטרה מאבטחת את אירועי שבת "חיי שרה" בחברון צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Police from the Judea and Samaria (Shai) District, together with IDF soldiers and Border Police forces operating in Judea and Samaria, completed their security overview following the Chayei Sarah weekend events at the Tomb of the Patriarchs and in Hebron’s Jewish community.

According to police assessments, approximately 26,000 visitors arrived in the area over the weekend. Security forces worked continuously to maintain safety, manage traffic flow, and provide rapid response to incidents, in coordination with additional security agencies and local authorities.

During Shabbat, gunfire was heard from within the city of Hebron. A member of a local rapid response team fired a warning shot into the air, and police, Border Police, and IDF forces arrived quickly, taking control of the scene. Following an investigation by officers from the Yehuda region, the vehicles involved were located and two suspects were arrested.

Throughout the weekend, 13 additional individuals were detained and questioned over assault, violence, trespassing, disorderly conduct, and sexual harassment. Some of those involved were later released under restrictive conditions based on investigative considerations.

As part of preventative efforts, authorities carried out around 150 enforcement actions aimed at curbing alcohol consumption that could lead to public disturbances and endanger lives.