A young woman was lightly wounded on Monday evening in a car-ramming attack on Route 35, near the Yehuda Junction in the Hebron area.

According to reports, the terrorist who carried out the attack managed to flee the scene, driving his vehicle into the city of Hebron.

Emergency medical teams were dispatched to the site and provided the victim with initial treatment.

Earlier this week, another attack occurred near the Samaria Crossing checkpoint on Route 5, when a terrorist hurled an iron rod at a vehicle belonging to a central-Israel resident - the rod became embedded in the windshield.

The driver, who suffered from anxiety, was treated by Magen David Adom and released home. Merav, who was in the damaged vehicle and sitting beside the driver, recounted: “We left Kedumim toward Petah Tikva. Three minutes before the Shomron Crossing, we heard a boom. At that moment I didn’t understand what was happening. We reached the checkpoint and forces arrived there.”

The IDF launched searches for the perpetrator, and soldiers from the Ephraim Brigade raided the village of Mas-ha, removed cameras, and collected evidence. The object thrown at the vehicle was taken to the police for forensic testing.

The Shin Bet is also involved in the investigation. A security source said: “The police, through intelligence and investigative efforts in cooperation with the Shin Bet, will use every tool available - including the forensic laboratories - to bring about the arrest of those responsible for the terror attack.”