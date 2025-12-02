IDF soldiers, along with the Civil Administration, operated on Monday at the buildings of the Local Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC) organization in Ramallah and Hebron.

During the activity, the soldiers confiscated inciting materials, apprehended eight wanted individuals, and 14 additional suspects who were summoned for questioning.

Additionally, as part of the effort to thwart terror funding, the soldiers confiscated equipment and approximately 700,000 Israeli Shekels worth of terror funds. Later on, they fully sealed the main doors of buildings belonging to the organization, which, according to the IDF, is affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP) terror organization.

The IDF noted that the organization, which presents itself as helping in agriculture, actively serves as a wing to the PLFP terror organization and operates to advance incitement to terrorism and funnel funds for terror activities on behalf of the organization.

Some of the organizations’ senior terrorists took an active part in terror attacks and have publicly expressed their support for terrorism in the past.

Moreover, in 2021, the UAWC was declared a terror organization that collaborates with the PLFP terror organization and was made illegal.