The 25 Jewish members of the US House of Representatives issued a bipartisan statement on Sunday condemning the antisemitic attack in Sydney, Australia.

“On a night meant for celebration, Jewish families in Australia, gathering in joy and peace on the first night of Hanukkah, were grotesquely targeted with hate and murderous intent. Sadly, this attack does not come as a surprise to the Jewish community of Sydney who have been raising a clarion call for local and national authorities to take concrete steps against a rising tide of antisemitism,” the lawmakers said.

“We stand in solidarity with the Australian Jewish community and together extend our condolences to the family and friends of the people murdered and are praying for the complete recovery of the dozens wounded, and the entire Jewish community feeling besieged,” the statement continued.

"Antisemitism is a cancer that eats at the core of society, whether in Australia, the United States, or anywhere it is allowed to take root and grow. We join leaders around the globe in condemning this evil act and in calling for justice, peace, and unwavering support for those affected. We also call on all leaders to do better standing up to antisemitism, bigotry, and hate. We must also do better in our work for a world where everyone can celebrate their faith and traditions free from discrimination and fear,” the Jewish lawmakers wrote.

"Jews around the world will continue to gather this week to celebrate Hanukkah and its story of religious freedom and defiant optimism. As we light the menorah each night and remember the miracle of the festival of lights, let us proclaim that light is stronger than darkness, right is stronger than might, and justice is stronger than tyranny. Wishing all Jewish communities and the world around us strength and peace,” they concluded.

US President Donald Trump earlier said that people celebrating Hanukkah should not be worried about their safety, and should “celebrate proudly” following the attack in Sydney.

Trump made the remarks in a conversation with Peter Doocy of Fox News, who had asked the President whether Americans observing Hanukkah should be worried about their security.

“Straight from the president, his message to people celebrating Hanukkah today, he said, ‘they do not need to be worried. They should celebrate proudly, and they should be proud of who you are, celebrate proudly,’” Doocy said.

Speaking later at a White House Christmas reception, Trump commented on the Sydney attack and said “that was an antisemitic attack, obviously.”

“We’re here to celebrate Christmas and … I think today, we can first say, loudly, we celebrate Hanukkah because that was such a horrible attack, that was a purely antisemitic attack,” said Trump.

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, published a message following the Sydney attack, writing that Hanukkah teaches that “even in the darkest moments, a single flame has the power to push back overwhelming darkness.” She said the lighting of the menorah should serve as an honor to those lost, a sign of solidarity with their families, and a commitment to “bring more compassion, integrity, and holiness into the world.”

She concluded by calling on individuals to become “a source of light where it is most needed.”