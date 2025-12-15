An especially moving circumcision ceremony took place yesterday in Florida, when a 56-year-old man from Russia who bore a non-Jewish name chose to take the name of the Chabad emissary in Australia, Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was murdered in the Bondi Beach shooting attack.

The ceremony was conducted by a team from the 'Brit Yosef Yitzchak' organization in Florida, with director Aryeh Wontash, professonal circumcisers Izik Gorin and Dr. Michael Selsawer, and honoring Shneor Madalia.

The man, formerly named Yuri, received a new Jewish name - Eliezer Feivel ben Lev - named after the murdered Rabbi.

After the ceremony Rabbi Izik Gorin placed tefillin on Eliezer Feivel for the first time in his life, making it his bar mitzvah as well, and then hosted a festive meal for the occasion.