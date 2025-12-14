French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot announced on Sunday evening that French citizen Dan Elkayam was among those who were murdered earlier in the day when terrorists opened fire at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia.

"It is with immense sadness that we learned that our compatriot Dan Elkayam was among the victims of the vile terrorist attack that struck the Jewish families gathered on Bondi Beach in Sydney on the first day of Hanukkah," Barrot wrote in a statement.

"We mourn with his family and loved ones, with the Jewish community and the bereaved Australian people.

"This ignoble act is a new tragic manifestation of an outrageous outpouring of antisemitic hatred to which we must put a stop," he added.

The minister pledged that "France will spare no effort to root out antisemitism wherever it emerges, and to combat terrorism in all its forms. The lights of Hanukkah must not go out and will not go out."

French President Emmanuel Macron added: "I learn with deep sadness of the death of our compatriot Dan Elkayam during the antisemitic terrorist attack in Sydney. I think of his family and loved ones and express to them the full solidarity of the Nation."

Earlier in the day, Macron commented on the attack: "In Sydney, an antisemitic terrorist attack struck families gathered to celebrate Hanukkah."

"France extends its thoughts to the victims, the injured and their loved ones. We share the pain of the Australian people and will continue to fight relentlessly against antisemitic hatred, which hurts us all, wherever it strikes."