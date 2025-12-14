Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, published a message Saturday night following the deadly terror attack in Sydney, Australia.

In her post, issued on the first night of Hanukkah, Trump reflected on the symbolism of the holiday and the need for increased moral clarity and compassion in the face of violence.

“As Jews around the world gather around our menorahs on this first night of Hanukkah, we are reminded how desperately the world needs more light and more Kiddush Hashem (sanctification of G-d's name),” she wrote.

Trump said that the “heartbreaking tragedies in Bondi Beach, Australia, and at Brown University” weigh heavily, adding that it is “unimaginable to fathom the pain these families are enduring.” She expressed solidarity with the families of the victims, stating that “our hearts are with every loved one affected.”

Referencing the message of Hanukkah, Trump wrote that the holiday teaches that “even in the darkest moments, a single flame has the power to push back overwhelming darkness.” She said the lighting of the menorah should serve as an honor to those lost, a sign of solidarity with their families, and a commitment to “bring more compassion, integrity, and holiness into the world.”

Trump concluded by calling on individuals to become “a source of light where it is most needed.”