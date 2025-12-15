Chabad rabbi of Sydney’s Bondi Beach bade farewell to his friends and community members, who were murdered at Bondi Beach, at the conclusion of the Shacharit [morning] prayer.

“For whatever reason they died ‘al kidush hashem’ and now they are looking to us to continue, to make that everything they worked for, everything they’ve done will continue to get stronger and stronger. We will not allow terrorists to stifle our lives as Jews. All they want to do is bring us down, kill us, make us lose hope,” the Rabbi said.

He continued to say, “At the moment we feel how can we go forwards, how can we continue. That’s not what any of the kedoshim would have agreed to. They would never have reacted in such a way. We have to step up and do the same. We have no choice. We can’t understand why this happened. But to say ‘Baruch Dayan Emet.’”

“Even at a time of crying, we have to remember that this must be a time of achdut (unity), to forget any petty things that happened in the community, anyone had broyges (a dispute) with someone, to make up with him. B’ezrat Hashem [with G-d’s help] very, very soon those who went will stir up a storm in the heavens until Hashem sends us Mashiach, very, very soon,” he concluded.