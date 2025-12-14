"אתם המכבים החדשים": שר הביטחון הדליק נר ראשון עם פצועי צה"ל אלעד מלכה, משרד הביטחון

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Sunday evening lit the first Hanukkah candle at the Sheba Medical Center's rehabilitation department in Tel Hashomer, together with wounded IDF soldiers.

During his visit, the Defense Minister emphasized the significance of the location and the importance of celebrating Hanukkah specifically with the fighters who paid a heavy price for the country's security.

Katz praised the injured soldiers for their bravery and determination, saying: "You are the new Maccabees. You are the ones who give this nation the strength to continue fighting to bring security to every citizen in the State of Israel."

Minister Katz, who was accompanied by Chief Personnel Officer Brigadier General Edna Ilia, Dr. Oren Barzel, Head of the Orthopedic Rehabilitation Department at Sheba, and the Chief Rabbi of Sheba Medical Center, offered encouragement to the injured and their families. He expressed his deep appreciation for the high morale and strength of the soldiers and emphasized the full commitment of the security establishment to continue providing care and rehabilitation until each soldier's full recovery.

In his remarks, Katz promised that the entire security establishment and the IDF would stand by the wounded throughout their rehabilitation journey and the challenges of returning to normal life.

"I know that many of you are in a battle for rehabilitation, for returning to activity, and I promise you that we will be with you every step of the way," he concluded.