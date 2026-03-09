סמוטריץ' מברך את בנו לפני הפעילות ללא קרדיט

Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich opened up on Monday about his son, Benaya Hevron, who was wounded during operational activity in Lebanon, and spoke about the difficult moments the family has endured since the incident.

According to the Minister, "Last Friday, terrorists launched a mortar at Givati soldiers on the Lebanese border, and eight soldiers were wounded. One of them is my beloved son, Binaya Hevron."

Smotrich said that his son suffered shrapnel wounds, "Shrapnel penetrated his back and stomach, he was taken to the hospital, and only once he was there did we discover the great miracle that happened to him."

During medical examinations at the hospital, it was found that shrapnel entered his liver, but stopped near a major blood vessel," With the grace of G-d, a piece of shrapnel tour his liver, and stopped at the membrane of largest blood vessel in the abdomen, which if G-d forbid would have been hit, the situation would have been much worse."

The Minister thanked the public for showing support for his family. "My family and I wish to say a huge thank you to all those who cared, called, prayed, or asked how he was. We were really moved by the big embrace of the entire people of Israel.

He also thanked the medical staff and military officials. "We wish to thank the medical teams that tended and are tending to him, the IDF and the Givati Brigade and its commanders who are taking care, and the organizations and volunteers who brighten our lives, help, and encourage, and to our amazing families who are with us at this time."

According to Smotrich, his son's condition is improving: "Benaya, thank G-d, is strong and determined, and with G-d's help, after rehabilitation and dedicated care, he will recover and return to full strength and the IDF."

However, he noted that additional soldiers were also wounded in the incident. “Unfortunately, several more of his comrades were seriously injured, and we are all praying for their recovery together with all the brave IDF wounded," he said.

Smotrich also addressed his responsibility as a member of the wartime cabinet. “For the past two and a half years, I have been sitting in the cabinet and in the forums leading the war with awe and trembling, aware that every decision is a matter of life and death," he said.

He added that the sense of responsibility extends to all the soldiers. “Not only to my own children who are on the front lines, but to all our dear soldiers, whom I see as my sons. What stands before my eyes at all times is only the good of the state."

Concluding his remarks, he wrote: “The costs of war are not simple for any of us, but faith in the justice of our path, victory over our enemies, and the future of the entire people of Israel give us hope and strength. May we be worthy of this generation of heroism and victory. Together, with G-d’s help, with courage, determination, and strength, we will prevail."