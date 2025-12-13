A Rabbi in Melbourne's Jewish community and his children were subjected to a serious antisemitic attack during a ride on the city's train when a local woman shouted at them, "Go to the gas chambers," footage released Friday by the Australian Jewish Association shows.

In a video posted on the organization's Instagram account, the woman is seen carrying a bag bearing a Palestinian flag.

When the Rabbi asked her to clarify her words, she covered her face and denied them, claiming, "He's picking on me. Why would I say something like that?"

Robert Gregory, chief executive of the Australian Jewish Association, denounced the incident: "This is another shocking case of antisemitism in Melbourne. It is hard to believe someone would address children with such a call."

He added that the fact that the woman carried pro-Palestinian propaganda items did not surprise him.

Gregory praised the Rabbi for his response and his stance during the incident, saying, "It is important that people do not remain indifferent to such shocking incidents."