Dr Rahmeh Aladwan, 31, a British-Palestinian trauma and orthopaedic resident, is under investigation by the General Medical Council (GMC) following complaints that she posted antisemitic content and messages appearing to endorse violent resistance and proscribed terrorist organisations. She denies making racist or hate-filled statements.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS), which issued the interim suspension on Wednesday, said her posts “may impact on patient confidence” and could discourage some individuals from seeking care. While no patient complaints have been filed and there is no evidence that harm occurred, the tribunal concluded that the gravity of the allegations justified restricting her practice during the investigation.

Among the posts attributed to Dr Aladwan were messages described by the tribunal as antisemitic conspiracy theories and content that “demonises, or expresses and encourages hatred towards Jews in general, their history and their way of life.” Other posts appeared to praise armed resistance by Palestinian groups and used symbols associated with organisations banned in the UK, including Hamas.

Complaints were submitted by multiple organisations, including Campaign Against Antisemitism. According to submissions to the tribunal, Dr Aladwan had posted support for “armed struggle,” praised the 7 October breach of the Gaza border, and referred to “Jewish supremacy.” Following an attack on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in Amsterdam, she allegedly wrote that those targeted had “deserve[d] to pay” and warned that similar incidents in the UK would be “met with resistance.”

Her lawyer argued that there is “no evidence” suggesting her social media activity has compromised patient safety or her clinical competence. The tribunal noted that an earlier hearing in September had allowed her to continue practising, but said an “escalation in tone” in her posts, including after the Manchester synagogue attack in early October, prompted the renewed review.

Responding online, Dr Aladwan accused the GMC of political bias, claiming that “the ‘Israeli’ and Jewish lobby decide who can and cannot practise medicine in Britain.” She vowed to continue contesting the case.

The GMC’s guidance affirms doctors’ rights to free expression but stresses that online conduct must not undermine public trust or compromise patient welfare.