Rumors were heard yesterday that “The King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon," but it was found these were echoed mainly by Telegram accounts controlled by pro-Russian elements.

The rumors come amid the news that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, while undergoing treatment at the hospital for another condition.

Sources in London stressed that although the diagnosis was found during treatment for the King's prostate problem, the cancer was not found in the prostate.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their quick intervention. The King looks forward to returning to full public work as soon as possible," Buckingham Palace announced.