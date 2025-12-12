The IDF on Friday struck a training and qualification compound used by Hezbollah's Radwan Force to conduct training and courses for the organization's terrorists.

Earlier this week, a Hezbollah training compound was struck. Today, an additional compound was targeted.

According to the IDF, as part of the training conducted in the compound, the terrorists underwent shooting exercises and additional training on the use of various types of weapons, intended for planning and executing terrorist attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

As part of the strikes, the IDF, guided by IDF intelligence, struck additional Hezbollah military infrastructure in several areas in Southern Lebanon.

"The existence of military training and the establishment of terrorist infrastructure intended for attacks against the State of Israel constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a threat to the State of Israel," the IDF stated.