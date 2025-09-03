Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar posted in February that she lives modestly and that her net worth amounts to only a few thousand dollars, but recent financal documents reveal that the congresswoman and her husband have a net worth of no less than $30 million.

In the post she published in February, Omar claimed that her annual congressional salary of $174,000 was her only significant income. "I don’t have stock or own a home and am still paying off my student debt. So if you are going to lie on something that is public, maybe try checking my public financial statements and you will see I barely have thousands let alone millions."

However, the Washington Free Beacon published the financial documents Omar submitted, which present a completely different picture. According to the reports, Omar and her husband have a net worth of no less than $30 million, representing an increase of 3,500 percent in their net equity in the past year compared with 2023. The assets the couple declared in 2023 amounted to $65,000, compared with tens of millions in the past year.

The disclosures show that Omar and her husband own a winery in Santa Rosa, California, valued at between $1 million and $5 million, compared with a previous estimate of $15,000 to $50,000. Omar also holds a venture capital firm in Washington valued between $5 million and $25 million.