US President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a member of “The Squad” of anti-Israel Democrats, in a post on Truth Social.

“She should go back!” Trump wrote, sharing a video of Omar addressing a crowd in Minnesota and saying “Somalia is our home” and referring to the President of Somalia as “our President”.

The President has repeatedly suggested Omar should be removed from the country. In September, he told reporters in the Oval Office, “You know I met the head of Somalia, did you know that? And I suggested that maybe he’d like to take her back. He said ‘I don’t want her.’”

During his first term, Trump frequently criticized Omar, including during the final stretch of the 2020 campaign, accusing her of “telling us how to run our country.”

Omar is known for her criticism of Israel, which goes back to 2019, when she came under fire after she suggested on Twitter that Republicans were attacking her at the behest of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

She subsequently issued a half-hearted apology before ultimately deleting the controversial tweets.

In another incident, Omar shared to Twitter a video of a conversation she had with then-US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in which she appeared to compare Israel and the United States to Hamas and the Taliban.

In October of 2023, she caused an uproar and was criticized after she retweeted a photo of dead children and claimed that they died as a result of the IAF's bombing of Gaza. The photo was revealed to be a photo of children who died as a result of the Syrian army's nerve gas bombing.

She later was quick to blame Israel for an explosion at a hospital in Gaza which was ultimately proven to have been caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket.

Last November, Omar used an expletive in response to pro-Israel protesters on Capitol Hill who called her out for her refusal to condemn Hamas and demanded that she “go to Gaza.”

Footage posted to X showed the protesters approaching Omar as she was preparing to enter an elevator with her staff on Capitol Hill. The protesters, who were carrying Israeli flags, demanded that Omar disavow Hamas.

“Why do you stand with Hamas? Why don’t you condemn Hamas,” one protester shouted. “Do you like Hamas and Hezbollah?”

Omar ignored the protesters until one of them told her to “go to Gaza” while referring to Omar as “sweetheart.” She could be heard saying back “F-k you!” just before the elevator door closed.