Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the need for a commission of inquiry into the failures of October 7, saying that a commission will be established to thoroughly examine the responsibility of all levels of leadership.

Netanyahu stated that a full, comprehensive investigation is required. “There was a failure here - a tremendous failure. This failure must be examined to the end. It must examine the political echelon, the military echelon, the security echelon - everyone. And this is only possible if we do it through a broad national commission of inquiry, one that is not tailored to one side or the other,” he said in a video speech at the Israeli Cyber Conference.

He continued: “Something similar was done in the United States. After the greatest disaster in U.S. history, 9/11, they established a commission made up half of Republicans and half of Democrats. No one had an advantage; each side could raise any question and summon any person they wanted. That is what will happen here as well. There will be no protection, and no shielding of one side over another. Everyone will present their case, everyone will be questioned, and only this way will we reach the truth. This is how it should be done, and that is what will be done.”

Netanyahu also spoke about Israel’s cyber industry. “Israel is a global cyber powerhouse. We receive a massive share of worldwide cyber investments. I reviewed the data - in per-capita cyber investment, we are ahead of every other country by a huge margin, and even in absolute numbers it is extremely high.

“This success stems first from a decision we made 12 years ago; I said that we must place Israel at the forefront of the world in this field. It was made possible thanks to the genius embedded in our people - the men and women who built the startups that astonished the world. The entire world comes here to see this: our national cyber center, which is essentially a global cyber hub. We intend to do the same in artificial intelligence, and we will enter the quantum field as well. In these three areas, Israel will be a global leader. This is essential for securing our future, our security, our economy, and the wellbeing of our citizens,” Netanyahu said.