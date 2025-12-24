חברי האופוזיציה קורעים את הצעת החוק ערוץ 7

The Knesset on Wednesday approved in a preliminary meeting MK Ariel Kallner’s (Likud) bill to create a national-state commission of inquiry into the events of October 7th, 2023.

During the plenary debate, a commotion erupted when opposition MKs protested the proposal and interjected by shouting. The discussion continued through verbal debates between coalition members and the opposition.

Simultaneously, bereaved families protested in the visitors' gallery. Families from the Din V'Tzedek (Law and Justice) Forum expressed support for the bill. In contrast, families from the October Committee objected, calling for a state commission of inquiry free of political intervention.

MK Kallner addressed the opposition, saying, “I am extending a hand to you today to do this together, with a bill for a state, national, equitable, and balanced commission.”

According to the bill, the commission of inquiry would be established by a special majority of 80 Knesset members, with its composition determined by agreement between the coalition and the opposition. In the absence of agreement, an equal composition would be appointed through a separate appointment method, with a mechanism for two co-chairs.

It was also stipulated that four observers from bereaved families would participate in the proceedings, propose questions, and submit comments to the final report.

The commission would be granted authorities under the Commissions of Inquiry Law, and its hearings would be public, except in cases where a decision is made otherwise.