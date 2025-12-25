MK Evgeny Sova (Yisrael Beytenu) spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about MK Ariel Kallner’s (Likud) legislative proposal to establish a national, non-state commission of inquiry into the October 7 attack, which was approved in its preliminary Knesset reading.

Sova argued that the proposal does not serve the purpose of uncovering the truth but rather operates as a political maneuver. “We called this attempt by the government a sabotage committee - because that’s what it truly is,” he said. “This is not a state commission of inquiry that will seek the truth.”

He also addressed the internal dispute among bereaved families, which he claimed has been exploited for political gain. “Today, we witnessed a very unfortunate scene in the Knesset: a dispute between bereaved families. Some families genuinely want to get to the truth, while others shout their support for the coalition. This is not about supporting the coalition or the opposition - it’s a national issue concerning the state's future.”

Sova added that past governments knew how to rise above political considerations during times of crisis. “That was the case after the Yom Kippur War and other dramatic moments in our history. For two years now, the Prime Minister has steadfastly refused to establish a state commission of inquiry, always finding new excuses.”

He emphasized that the investigation should begin with the political and military leadership. “Those who need to be examined first are the military and political leaders. The judicial system should also be reviewed - but not in connection to the events of October 7.”

In conclusion, Sova stated: “We in Yisrael Beytenu demand one thing - the establishment of a state commission of inquiry. If it doesn’t happen in this Knesset, we will make it happen when we form the next government.”

Watch the Hebrew video:

