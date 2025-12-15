MK Ariel Kallner (Likud) on Sunday presented for the first time the coalition’s outline for an inquiry committee into the events of October 7, sparking a fierce political firestorm.

Opposition leaders attacked the proposal, declaring they would not cooperate with what they called a “whitewash committee.”

Under the outline, the committee will consist of six or seven members. In the first stage, the Speaker of the Knesset will submit a proposed composition within 14 days, requiring the approval of 80 Members of Knesset.

If no agreement is reached, the coalition and opposition will each appoint three members, who will then select a chairperson. However, if the opposition fails to cooperate within two weeks, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana will appoint all six members-a mechanism that effectively grants the coalition full control.

Additionally, four representatives from bereaved families will be appointed as “supervisors,” with the ability to participate in deliberations, pose questions, and comment on the final report. The government will determine the subjects of investigation, and hearings will be public, except in cases of security concerns.

“Bereaved families and all citizens of Israel deserve answers. Every state system must be examined,” said Kallner, adding, “Many do not believe Justice Amit is objective.” He urged the opposition: “At least on this matter - let’s do it together.”

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sharply criticized the proposal, stating: “Five pages of a bill with one bottom line: the investigated appoint the investigators. This is a knife in the backs of the bereaved families. The leadership will not escape responsibility for more than a decade of lost deterrence, cash suitcases delivered to Hamas, and the building of terror monsters. At the first meeting of our government, we will cancel this political committee and establish a true state commission of inquiry.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid declared: “The opposition will not cooperate with the coalition’s proposal to establish a whitewash committee.”

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman added: “The level of detachment is sky-high. On the very day our brothers are murdered in Australia, an MK is sent to present a dictated law. Whoever tries to escape investigation invents a tailor-made inquiry. In Israel, only a genuine state commission of inquiry will be established.”