A report released today (Tuesday) by the Farms Association and the Binyamin Regional Council highlights a sharp and ongoing decrease in terrorist incidents along Allon Road-one of the most sensitive and central routes in Judea and Samaria.

The data shows that the creation of strategic farms along the route has directly contributed to a dramatic improvement in the security situation.

According to the report, in 2022, when only three farms were operational in the area, there were 459 terrorist incidents. In the following year, with six farms, the number dropped to 314, and by 2024, after increasing to 11 farms, only 126 incidents were recorded.

In the first half of 2025, with 13 farms operating along the route, the report shows a further decrease - only 52 incidents.

Yisrael Ganz, Head of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, addressed the findings, saying: "The strategic farms are not just a physical addition to the road-they represent a fundamental shift in the security approach across the entire region. They enable the security forces to operate efficiently, establish control, and prevent incidents before they occur."

He added, "Travelers on Alon Road today can feel safer, and these achievements are not coincidental-they are the result of sustained investment, long-term planning, and hard work by all the field agents."

Amichai Shohat, CEO of the Farms Association, also commented on the report, noting that civilian presence in the area directly contributes to the security efforts. "When there is a farm in the area and the owner is present, there is a herd with young people going out to pasture. Anyone who roams the area can recognize what’s happening and report to security forces, give a warning, and act quickly when necessary."

"This ensures optimal protection for the local residents. The latest data clearly shows that the farms are changing the reality on the ground: they not only reduce the risk of direct attacks but also create deterrence, ensure control, and allow the security system to focus efforts on proactive operations."

He further added that the report emphasizes that the strategic approach led by the network along the Alon Route-initiating farms in sensitive sections-enables the security system to operate in a precise and proactive manner while reducing reliance on passive measures.