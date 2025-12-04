The largest advocacy delegation in Israeli history will arrive tomorrow (Friday) at the Ancient Shiloh site, as the main event of a tour held over the past week. This major gathering is taking place in the Binyamin Region, making Judea and Samaria a must-visit destination for international delegations coming to Israel for the first time.

Over a thousand Christian leaders and influencers, representing tens of millions of Americans, are visiting Israel these days at the initiative of Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Israel Heritage Center and the Friends of Zion (FOZ) organization, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The visit to Ancient Shiloh is the highlight of an especially powerful week.

The delegation has visited the Nova site, the Western Wall, and Mount Herzl, and will now come to Ancient Shiloh for a particularly large gathering. Members will tour the site, learn about its importance, and hold a mass prayer for Israel's success.

This is the first time a delegation this size has come to Judea and Samaria, especially to Ancient Shiloh, which has become a popular destination in recent years for senior officials from Israel and abroad. Recent visitors include US House Speaker Mike Johnson and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

The fact that an official delegation led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coming to Ancient Shiloh sends a clear message that Judea and Samaria is no longer the backyard of Israel but has become a main destination for leaders from around the world.

Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Ganz: "This huge delegation coming to Binyamin is more proof that Judea and Samaria is no longer Israel's backyard, but has become a main destination for leaders from around the world."

"I commend Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Dr. Mike Evans for their strong support of Binyamin and Judea and Samaria, and for making the visit to Ancient Shiloh a must-see stop for every Israeli delegation. We call on the Israeli government to complete the change we've started and apply this policy to other areas as well. Just as every child should visit the Western Wall, every student should visit Ancient Shiloh."