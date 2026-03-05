ישראל גנץ לצד נפל עצום מטיל איראני דוברות

A large fragment from an Iranian missile crashed Wednesday near a grocery store in the community of Haresha in the Binyamin region, a short distance from nearby buildings.

The incident ended without casualties.

According to reports, the fragment had been heading toward central Israel and Ben Gurion International Airport before striking the ground in the town, which is located at a particularly high elevation beneath the flight path of passenger aircraft.

At the time of the impact, no people were in the area and the fragment did not hit any structures. In recent days, additional shrapnel and fragments from interceptions have also been found across the Binyamin Regional Council area.

After the report was received, police bomb disposal experts were dispatched to the scene together with security department staff from the Binyamin Regional Council. The forces secured the fragment and conducted checks to ensure it did not pose a danger.

Later, the fragment was safely transported to the Council building as part of an effort to demonstrate to residents the scale of the danger posed by missile debris and fragments.