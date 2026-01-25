Canadian journalist and Toronto resident Warren Kinsella made an unusual public gesture of solidarity with the Jewish community this week by sharing an image on social media of a mezuzah installed at the entrance to his home.

A mezuzah is a small parchment scroll, written in the same style as a Torah scroll and containing verses from the Torah. Jewish tradition requires it to be affixed to doorposts, based on the biblical commandment in Deuteronomy to “write these words on your doorposts."

Kinsella, who is Christian, said he hoped the gesture would provoke hostility from antisemites and anti-Israel activists operating in Canada.

A long-time supporter of Israel, Kinsella has been a vocal critic of antisemitism, religious extremism, and terrorism. He previously served as a senior political adviser to former Canadian prime minister Jean Chrétien and has in recent years become increasingly active in speaking out against antisemitic incidents across the country.

In September 2024, Kinsella displayed an Israeli flag in his window as a similar expression of support.

His latest action comes amid heightened concern following a recent antisemitic incident in North Toronto, where dozens of mezuzot were removed from the doorways of Jewish residents in two apartment buildings over the past month.