Members of the “Students Supporting Israel” (SSI) organization held an event bringing together Israeli students and IDF soldiers at the Toronto Metropolitan University, but violent protesters stormed the event, forcing it to shut down.

According to witnesses, anti-Israel activists who learned about the meeting arrived at the building entrance to demonstrate and later attempted to break inside.

“It was insane,” said one participant. “The event was shut down by a mob of Israel-haters.”

He described how protesters smashed windows, adding that one of the soldiers present was cut by shattered glass. “Our people had to block the doors to prevent them from being attacked. The world needs to know about incidents like this.”

SSI representatives said the university had canceled the planned campus event following threats, forcing the group to rent a private space off campus-but even there, protesters tracked them down and disrupted the gathering. “They followed us and blew up the event,” the organization said.