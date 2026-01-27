Leaked testimonies and social media posts in Egypt on Tuesday have sparked a major scandal involving a senior Muslim Brotherhood figure who fled abroad and has been sentenced to death, according to a report by Al-Arabiya.

According to the testimonies circulating online, the fugitive previously served as a spokesperson for the so-called “Special Committees" affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood. He is accused of exploiting the vulnerability of wives and daughters of imprisoned Brotherhood members, allegedly subjecting them to sexual harassment and blackmail under the pretext of providing financial aid and humanitarian assistance.

The information indicates that the fugitive, currently residing in the US, targeted families most in need among relatives of imprisoned Brotherhood members. He reportedly contacted the women, claiming he would offer material support, with the communication later escalating into attempts at harassment during periods when he was present in Egypt.

Based on the testimonies, the alleged victims have called for him to be held accountable and referred for investigation.

Al-Arabiya reported that the individual was born in May 1985 and previously worked as a university teaching assistant before being dismissed in 2015 due to alleged involvement in violent activities. He is considered one of the most prominent wanted figures by the Egyptian judiciary. In May 2016, a Cairo military court sentenced him to death in Case No. 174 of 2015, known in the media as the “Advanced Operations Cell" case.

The charges against him included planning assassinations of officials and military figures, possession of weapons and explosives, and obtaining state defense secrets for the purpose of carrying out terrorist operations that threatened public security.

The report noted that the allegations have drawn comparisons to an earlier incident in the history of the Muslim Brotherhood involving Abdel Hakim Abdin, a senior figure in the organization during the 1940s. Abdin, who was the brother-in-law of the group’s founder Hassan al-Banna and served as its secretary-general, was accused by wives and daughters of imprisoned members of harassment while overseeing assistance to detainees’ families. Despite internal investigations confirming the accusations, Hassan al-Banna defended Abdin and cleared him, a decision that reportedly led to splits among senior Brotherhood leaders at the time.

Al-Arabiya cited the historical parallel as part of its coverage of the current allegations.