The US State Department on Monday designated the Sudanese branch of the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, adding it to a growing list of Muslim Brotherhood offshoots across the Middle East that have been sanctioned by Washington.

The department designated the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist and said it intends to add the group to its Foreign Terrorist Organization list effective March 16, reported JNS.

“The Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood uses unrestrained violence against civilians to undermine efforts to resolve the conflict in Sudan and advance its violent Islamist ideology," the department said in a statement. It also linked the group to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and accused it of receiving training and support from Tehran.

The Sudan designation is part of a broader US campaign targeting Muslim Brotherhood branches accused of supporting terrorism.

In November of 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order beginning the official process to designate certain Muslim Brotherhood chapters as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs).

In January, the United States designated the Egyptian, Jordanian and Lebanese branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as specially designated global terrorists, citing their support for the Hamas terrorist organization.