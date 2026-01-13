US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced today (Tuesday) the designation of three national chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations under the executive order signed by President Donald Trump in November 2025.

"Today, as a first step in support of President Trump’s commitment to eliminate the capabilities and operations of Muslim Brotherhood chapters that pose a threat to the United States as described in Executive Order 14362, the United States is imposing terrorist designations against the Lebanese, Jordanian, and Egyptian chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood," Rubio stated.

"The Department of State is designating the Lebanese Muslim Brotherhood as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), and the group’s leader Muhammad Fawzi Taqqosh as an SDGT. Concurrently, the Department of the Treasury is designating the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood and Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood as SDGTs for providing material support to Hamas.

"These designations reflect the opening actions of an ongoing, sustained effort to thwart Muslim Brotherhood chapters’ violence and destabilization wherever it occurs. The United States will use all available tools to deprive these Muslim Brotherhood chapters of the resources to engage in or support terrorism," Rubio's statement concluded.

Trump's November order initiated the official process to designate certain Muslim Brotherhood chapters as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, designations which trigger trigger sanctions, asset freezes, and funding restrictions, severely limiting the groups’ global operations.