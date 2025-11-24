US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order beginning the official process to designate certain Muslim Brotherhood chapters as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs).

The order directs the State Department and Treasury to deliver a full assessment within 45 days, determining which groups meet the legal threshold for designation.

If approved, these designations would trigger sanctions, asset freezes, and funding restrictions, severely limiting the groups’ global operations.

The White House noted, “In the aftermath of the October 7, 2023, attack, the military wing of the Lebanese chapter of the Muslim Brotherhood helped terror groups launch multiple rocket attacks against both civilian and military targets within Israel.”

It further added, “A senior Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood leader encouraged violent attacks against U.S. partners and equities in the Middle East on the same day that Hamas perpetrated the October 7 attack.”

“Reports indicate Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood leaders have long provided material support to the militant wing of Hamas,” said the White House.

Trump’s move comes days after Texas Governor Greg Abbott designated the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations.

The designation authorizes heightened enforcement against both organizations and their affiliates and prohibits them from purchasing or acquiring land in Texas.

Senator Ted Cruz previously introduced a bill seeking to formally designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, a move that could financially cripple the global Islamist group.