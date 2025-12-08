The Israeli Meteorological Service reports that Storm "Byron," a significant rain system, is on its way to Israel.

The system will begin affecting the region as early as Wednesday, intensifying on Thursday, when it is expected to reach its peak, and will remain until the end of the week.

The rains are expected to be widespread, particularly in the north and central parts of the country, and may cause flooding in coastal cities and the Shfela region, as well as in the Judean Desert streams. The Meteorological Service is warning the public to prepare for the winter weather conditions.

"Byron" has already hit the southern parts of Greece and Cyprus. According to reports from these countries, the storm caused significant damage to infrastructure, widespread flooding, and damage to roads, some of which became impassable.

The name "Byron" was given to the system as part of a regional collaboration between the forecasting services of Israel, Greece, and Cyprus, which established a shared list of names for significant winter storms that will affect the Eastern Mediterranean this season.