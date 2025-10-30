The State Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment Thursday morning at the Petah Tikva Magistrate’s Court against Ali Taleb Alguawabra, 36, from Kafr Qasim. He is accused of incitement to terrorism, expressing identification with terrorist organizations, and weapons-related offenses.

According to the indictment, over the past two months, Alguawabra allegedly published violent and extremist content in Arabic on a Telegram channel called “Enemy News,” which has more than 7,000 members. The posts reportedly called for harming Jews and expressed support for the terrorist organizations Hamas and Hezbollah.

Prosecutors stated that the posts gained wide exposure and encouraged others to respond with similar expressions of support for violence. A search of the defendant’s home in Kafr Qasim led to the discovery of a handgun and matching ammunition, which authorities say were held illegally.

Alongside the indictment, prosecutors filed a motion to detain the defendant until the end of legal proceedings, citing a serious risk to public safety. “The defendant’s repeated, public expressions of support for terrorism reflect an extreme and unrestrained nationalist ideology rooted in hostility toward Jews, posing a clear danger to the public,” the prosecution wrote.

The filing further stressed that such messages, which glorify acts of terrorism, “have the potential to inflame hatred and violence and severely endanger public security, particularly during the volatile period following the October 7th massacre.”