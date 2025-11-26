The State Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment with the Kfar Saba Magistrate’s Court against Mariyam Halaika, 22, from Kafr Qassem, accusing her of incitement to terrorism and expressing support for a terrorist organization during the “Swords of Iron” war.

According to the indictment, just ten days after the war began, the defendant posted four Arabic-language posts on her Facebook page in which she incited acts of terror and expressed support for a terrorist organization.

Among other things, she wrote: “God, increase the humiliation and suffering of the Jews…”

She also wrote: "It will be written in history that a small piece of land called the Gaza Strip stood against every occupying force and fought alone the cancer of the world called ‘Israel.’ By the hands of its men it did miracles, and paid a heavy price in its children’s blood for the sake of freedom.”

She also uploaded an image of a map/borders of the State of Israel with the caption: “Victory from God will soon begin #Palestine 7.10.2023.”