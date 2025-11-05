Former Balad party secretary-general Awad Abd al-Fattah was arrested by police on suspicion of incitement to terrorism.

The arrest was carried out following statements that allegedly exceeded the bounds of freedom of expression and raised suspicion of an offense under the Anti-Terrorism Law.

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir commented on the arrest and said to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, "I am proud of the police. Whoever incites terrorism will find themselves behind bars".

About two months ago, police detained former Member of Knesset Hanin Zoabi for questioning on suspicion of incitement to terrorism at an anti-Israeli conference abroad.

The investigation was opened following several complaints filed in recent months about remarks she made in a speech at the anti-Israel conference abroad.

Among other things Zoabi said at the conference, "It was not Hamas that resisted, it was the Palestinian people. And yes, one cannot separate Hamas from the Palestinian people. You cannot separate them. Those who entered on October 7 did not enter Israeli borders, they entered their land. This is their land."