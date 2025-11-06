MK Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit) on Wednesday revealed a previously unknown connection between Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and the Force 100 case implicating former Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi.

The joint session of the Constitution and Foreign Affairs and Defense committees focused on the leak of footage from the Force 100 base, suspicions of a subsequent cover-up, as well as the handling of appeals from the "Choosing Life" Forum representing bereaved families and terror victims.

According to Son Har-Melech, Baharav-Miara handed the case over to former Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi - at the very time the two were together in a meeting discussing the Draft Law.

“From the beginning, I said the main suspect in this case is the [former] MAG,” said Son Har-Melech. “They came after me, accused me of persecuting her - and now it turns out I was right. But today, I want to talk specifically about the Attorney General. Even if she wasn’t directly involved, the very fact that she sat beside the MAG, saw the fabricated investigation attempts, and was aware of them - demands a thorough investigation.”

Son Har-Melech also added that she possesses official calendars confirming the timing of the meeting and invited MKs and journalists to review them.

“This is an unprecedented case,” she continued. “Not only is the investigating body handing over the case to the party involved in it, but it happened precisely at the time when the two were sitting together in a meeting on a different issue. At the very least, it’s an extremely odd coincidence - and such things require a thorough investigation and accountability from the Attorney General.”

Attorney Dr. Itamar Miron, representing the Choosing Life Forum, said: “We warned about this a year and a half ago. Unfortunately, everything we warned about has happened exactly as predicted. The Supreme Court settled for partial solutions and didn’t adopt the full recommendations. We petitioned for polygraph tests for soldiers a year and a half ago. It turns out the defense ministers also requested this. The AG blocked any real examination. We needed two separate petitions for the truth to start trickling out.”

He added: “It's time for there to be a clean and objective investigation, using all relevant technological tools and all possible means of investigation, so that the full truth comes to light. And the sooner, the better.”