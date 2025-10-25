Dozens of Arabs, accompanied by anarchists, on Saturday morning attacked residents near a farm along the access road to the Israeli Air Force base at Mount Hazor in the Binyamin region.

The rioters threw rocks at the residents, while left-wing activists blocked the road with rocks.

Later in the afternoon, another incident occurred near Michmash, where over 100 Arabs from the village of Mukhmas rioted near residents of a nearby Jewish settlement point. According to reports, the rioters threw rocks, and some of them were masked and wielding clubs.

At least two residents sustained head injuries from the rock attacks. They were treated by Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah medics. As of now, no arrests have been reported among the rioters.

Earlier on Saturday, dozens of Arab rioters from the village of Kafr Malik, along with Israeli and foreign anarchists, infiltrated grazing lands near Kochav Hashachar. During the incursion, they threw stones at local farm residents and placed rocks on the access path, apparently to prevent security forces from reaching the area.

Eyewitnesses stated that it took a long time for security forces to arrive at the scene, during which time the situation escalated from verbal threats to full-blown rock attacks. According to them, "Even when the forces arrived, the soldiers allowed the rioters to remain at the site and continue harvesting olives. Only later did a higher command order their removal."

Among the anarchists documented at the scene were well-known left-wing activists. One was Jonathan Pollak, who is currently facing an indictment for incitement after calling to “join the children with Molotov cocktails and stones.” Another activist present had recently been arrested at a pro-Gaza demonstration in Umm al-Fahm. Both were seen placing rocks on the path.