A resident of the Hebron Hills was lightly wounded on Monday morning after a terrorist hurled a stone at him while he was driving in the area between the farm and the community of Carmel in the Hevron Hills Regional Council.

The attack occurred in the morning hours and was fully documented by the resident, who identified the terrorists’ vehicle following him. According to the council, this is not the first time that attacks have been carried out from the illegal village of Zva'adin, located near the community of Carmel.

Behind a series of similar attacks stands a local Hamas clan that lives illegally inside a firing zone. Over the past year, a terrorist who had been released in a hostage deal returned to the village after serving a prison sentence for shooting at Carmel - and since then, residents say, the attacks and harassment have continued.

The Hevron Hills Regional Council called on the security authorities to act decisively against the attackers. Council head Eliram Azulai stated: “These terror incidents are repeated again and again in this location. The residents of Carmel and the nearby farm should not have to risk their lives because of the negligence that allows a Hamas clan to settle right next to Jewish communities.”

He added: “I am demanding sharp, swift and deterrent action that will put an end to the nonstop violence and protect our residents. We demand that the IDF arrest the terrorists and remove the illegal construction that threatens the lives of the residents. Security is the responsibility of the IDF, and we expect to see action on the ground immediately.”