Rabbi Benzion Rabinowitz, a prominent Belzer hasid in Jerusalem, died over Shabbat (the Sabbath) at a US hospital.

He was 87.

Rabbi Rabinowitz arrived in the US last week for his granddaughter's wedding, which took place on Tuesday in Williamsburg. On the night of the wedding, he began feeling unwell, and after dancing the traditional "Mitzvah Tanz" dance with the bride, he went to rest.

On Friday night, he was hospitalized after contracting a virus and passed away the following morning, during the week of the "sheva brachot" celebrations.

Rabbi Rabinowitz was known for his precision in prayer, and he taught the Belz Rebbe grammar methods. As a result, the Belz community began praying according to precise pronunciation using the "Avodat Hashem" prayer book.

Rabbi Rabinowitz suffered the loss of his son, Rabbi Yosef, and his daughter during his lifetime.

The funeral took place on Saturday night at the Belz synagogue on 43rd Street in Borough Park. His coffin was flown to Israel, and the funeral procession will leave Sunday night at 10:00p.m. from the Sanhedria funeral home in Jerusalem, passing through the Belz Great Synagogue in Kiryat Belz, and will continue to the "Kahal Mahzikei Dat" section of Mount Hamenuchot, where he will be buried.