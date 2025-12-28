Rebbetzin Sarah Rokach, wife of the Belzer Rebbe, recently published an exceptional letter of blessing addressed to the women of the Belz hasidic community, urging them to strengthen their commitment to modesty, particularly in changing their head covering from a wig to a scarf.

"I come to bless you," she wrote, "that anyone who accepts upon herself to switch from a wig to a scarf will merit, G-d willing, salvation in all matters of help and healing, with blessings of children, long life, and abundant sustenance, with all the interpretations."

Rokach also added many more blessings for those who strengthen themselves, including "success in all matters, health in every part of the body, abundant and prosperous livelihood, and much Jewish joy" from their children.

This letter follows a similar call issued about a month ago by Rebbetzin Chana Chaya Hager of the Vizhnitz community, in light of the prolonged illness of the Vizhnitz Rebbe.

In her letter, Hager also urged women to strengthen their commitment to the commandment of head covering, emphasizing the transition from wigs to scarves, contingent on the full consent of their husbands.

"We are in critical times. We are all praying for the recovery of our leader, our crown, and hoping for miracles beyond nature," she wrote at the time. "What haven’t we done… righteous women have set aside countless challah portions, tens of thousands of chapters of Psalms have been recited with great emotion, and many other improvements in all areas. But from Heaven, it seems they want something more from us."

She also emphasized that the change should only be made with the full consent of a woman's husband: "Our Rebbe's view is that women who wish to make a significant change in their head covering should do so with the full agreement of their husbands. And it is certain that a woman who desires to strengthen herself and does so in the proper way will be helped from Heaven."

Both letters reflect a growing movement within hasidic courts around the topic of head covering, with the women leaders urging women to transition from wearing wigs to scarves.

Hager also addressed the challenges the issue poses: "There is a great awakening among the community regarding the commandment of head covering. Many are strengthening themselves in this area, but the devil does not allow this holy matter to pass easily and seeks ideas that our forefathers did not conceive of."