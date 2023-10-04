MK Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism) attempted to help members of the Belz hasidic community receive private busing from the Transportation Ministry, Channel 12 News reported.

The request was made of Deputy Transportation Minister Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism), approximately one month ago. According to the Transportation Ministry, there has been a flood of requests from haredim who are requesting private busing.

Apparently, the Belz hasidic sect has requested help in providing private busing to Jerusalem from holiday events. In their request, they explained to representatives of the Transportation Ministry that they need private buses which will pick them up at approximately 3:00a.m.

According to the report, following the requests from the hasidim, an official request was made by a source close to Eichler, a central Belz businessman, who apparently attempted to help the hasidim organize busing.

It should be noted that MK Maklev has not approved the requests.

Eichler responded: "The Belz hasidic sect has not requested buses."