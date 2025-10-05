Ofakim police officers located a grenade in the Kibbutz Be'eri area this morning (Sunday).

An examination conducted by a police sapper indicates that it was a grenade that was likely used by Hamas terrorists during a surprise attack on Israel about two years ago.

The grenade had remained in the area since the battles waged by security forces operating on highways and at the entrances to settlements.

In those battles, the forces showed great bravery and stopped the terrorists' advance deep into the country, thereby saving many lives.

Police sappers from the Southern District neutralized the grenade in a controlled manner, and according to the police, the incident ended without any injuries.