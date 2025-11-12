Weapons and communication devices belonging to Hamas terrorists were discovered Wednesday morning inside a now-desolate preschool building in Kibbutz Be'eri.

The arms cache was found more than two years after the deadly October 7 massacre, during which the preschool sustained damage.

The initial report came from civilian recovery teams working in the area, after they found suspicious weapons inside the structure.

Police sappers from the Southern District were called to the scene, and after a professional inspection, it was confirmed that the items included loaded and cocked Kalashnikov rifles, along with communication devices used by Hamas' Nukhba terrorists.

The sappers safely neutralized the weapons without incident and transferred the items to police for further handling. Security forces are continuing to search the area.