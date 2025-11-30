Large crowds gathered on Sunday morning for the funeral of Dror Or, who was murdered and taken hostage on October 7 and whose body was returned to Israel last week.

The funeral procession departed from Kibbutz Re’im and made its way to the cemetery in Kibbutz Be’eri.

President Yitzhak Herzog wrote on his X account: “786 days since the Hamas murderers laid their evil hands on the best of our daughters and sons in Kibbutz Be’eri and throughout the Western Negev, and today, finally, after more than two years of pain and agony - Dror Or, the last hostage of the kibbutz from the terrible massacre, is being accompanied to eternal rest on the land of the kibbutz that he loved so much.

“Great pain and sorrow accompany the people of Israel today, together with the Or family and the entire Kibbutz Be’eri - a wonderful community that was severely affected but never lost its human spirit and mutual responsibility. His memory and the memory of all the loved ones of the kibbutz will illuminate our commitment to continue to unite hearts, increase light, and work with all our might to return our two hostages who are still there.”

Dror was laid to rest beside his wife, Yonat, who was murdered on October 7 in the kibbutz. His sons Yahli and Noam, together with Dror’s brother Elad, recited Kaddish.

Dror was eulogized by his parents, Dorit and Yuval; his children Yahli, Noam, and Alma; his siblings Elad and Dana; colleagues from the Be’eri Dairy; and several close friends, including Dagan Peleg, CEO of Be’eri Printing, and Ben Suchman. Musician Ehud Banai performed “Bird Man” and “Canaan Blues.”

Dror’s mother, Dorit Or, recounted the events of that morning: “On October 7th, Dror and Yonat were at home in the Hakerem neighborhood with Noam and Alma. When terrorists entered the house and began to set it on fire, Dror and Yonat told Noam and Alma to jump out the window, run, and stay together. In doing so, they saved their lives.”

Noam and Alma were taken hostage shortly after escaping through the window of the safe room. They returned to Israel on November 25, 2023, after 50 days in captivity, as part of the first hostage deal. For months, Dror was listed as missing, and only on May 2, 2024, the family was informed that he had been murdered in Be’eri on October 7 and his body taken to Gaza.

“For more than two years, his family fought for his return,” she continued. “On November 25, 2025 - exactly two years after Noam and Alma returned from captivity - Dror was also returned to be buried in the place reserved for him, next to Yonat.”

She described Dror and Yonat as devoted parents who loved to travel, laugh with friends, and enrich their community. “As their name suggests, Dror and Yonat were people of freedom and light, people of spirit and creativity. They knew how to dream and turn dreams into reality. They left behind memories that will continue their journey, and many people are missing their unique presence.”

The identification of Dror’s body was completed last Wednesday at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, exactly two years after his children were released from captivity.

Dror was murdered by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 massacre, and his body was taken to Gaza. His wife, Yonat, was also murdered. Their children, Noam and Alma, then 16 and 13, were abducted and later freed after 50 days. The couple’s third son, Yahli, survived.

According to family members and kibbutz officials, terrorists infiltrated the Hakerem neighborhood in Be’eri and set fire to the Or family home. Dror and Yonat managed to help their children escape through a window, saving their lives. The parents later split up while trying to flee, but both were murdered, and Dror was taken to Gaza.