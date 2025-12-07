The heavy rains over the weekend, especially in the Arava region, indicate a coming week during which intermittent rains will occur, reaching their peak starting Wednesday and lasting through Friday.

Meteorologist Tzachi Vaksman from the Meteo-Tech company forecasts that starting Wednesday, strong rains with flooding and even snow on Mount Hermon are expected. According to him, "A barometric depression extending westward from Cyprus will bring isolated showers to our region in the coming days, but by Wednesday, the depression will move south, close to the country's coast, causing rainy and stormy weather and a period of exceptionally intense rainfall."

Tomorrow (Monday), isolated showers are expected in the north, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. In the evening and overnight, rain is expected to spread to the center and northern Negev.

On Tuesday, isolated showers are possible, and there is a risk of flash floods in the eastern and southern streams.

From Wednesday to Friday, heavy rains will fall from the north of the country to the Negev, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. Snow is expected on the peaks of Mount Hermon.

In coastal cities and the lowlands, particularly heavy rainfall is expected, ranging from 100 to 200 mm, with a high risk of flooding and flash floods.