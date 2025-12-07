Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Saturday urged the rapid deployment of an international ceasefire monitoring force under the second phase of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

Abdelatty accused Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement that went into effect in October.

“As for the International Stabilization Force, we need to deploy this force as soon as possible on the ground because one party, which is Israel, is every day violating the ceasefire... so we need monitors,” the minister said, as quoted by AFP.

He warned that Egypt’s Rafah crossing into Gaza “is not going to be a gateway for displacement. It’s only for flooding Gaza with humanitarian and medical care.”

While Abdelatty accused Israel of violating the ceasefire, the Hamas terrorist organization failed to return all the hostages within 72 hours, as it was required to. In addition, its terrorists have repeatedly crossed the "yellow line" in Gaza, exploiting the humanitarian road in the area through which humanitarian aid enters southern Gaza, and fired at IDF soldiers deployed in the southern Gaza Strip.

Recent reports indicated that the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza will reopen only for the exit of residents from the Gaza Strip into Egypt.