The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday night that the flu season has begun earlier than usual in Israel and other countries, with a steep and unusual increase in cases.

According to global data, a severe flu season is expected, with particularly high rates of illness anticipated.

In response, the Epidemic Response Team will convene on Sunday to review the data and formulate recommendations aimed at curbing the sharp rise in infections.

The Ministry emphasized that while the influenza vaccine does not completely prevent infection, it significantly reduces the severity of illness in most cases and greatly lowers the risk of serious complications and death.

The Ministry of Health again urged the public to get vaccinated against influenza. The vaccine is recommended and safe for the entire population aged six months and older, and is available free of charge through all health funds.

The announcement concluded with a clear call: “The vaccine is available - protection begins with vaccination.”