A 10-and-a-half-year-old girl from central Israel died overnight from influenza, the Health Ministry reported. The ministry said the girl, generally healthy and up to date with routine vaccinations, was not vaccinated against influenza this year.

The girl's parents reported that in the days before her hospitalization she suffered from fever and a sore throat. She arrived at the hospital in need of resuscitation, and was pronounced dead there.

The Health Ministry said this is the first influenza death reported this season. According to the ministry's data, influenza morbidity has crossed the epidemic threshold - each sick person infects more than one other person.

The ministry also said that the influenza vaccine is recommended for the entire population from six months of age and up, and especially for people 65 and older, chronic patients and children under five.

The vaccine is provided free of charge at healthcare clinics. The ministry emphasized, "The vaccine significantly reduces the rate of complications and prevents deterioration to a severe condition such as the need for mechanical ventilation."