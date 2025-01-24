The Ziv Medical Center on Friday morning announced the death of a 13-year-old boy who was in serious condition and had undergone resuscitation prior to arrival at the hospital.

The boy, who did not suffer from any preexisting medical conditions, had complained of mild symptoms and was treated for suspected pneumonia.

On Thursday evening, while he was at home, his condition worsened and he was taken to an after-hours clinic. From there he was rushed to the hospital as medical teams attempted to resuscitate him. He arrived at the hospital sedated and artificially respirated.

"Unfortunately, despite intensive antibiotic treatment and efforts to save his life, the young boy died a short time after his arrival," Ziv said in a statement.

"At this point in time, it is not yet clear what the exact reason for the tragedy was, but there is suspicion that this was caused by a complication of influenza. The matter is under investigation, and at this point we are unable to determined the cause with certainty."