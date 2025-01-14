Four young women have been hospitalized in serious condition in the general intensive care unit at Beilinson Medical Unit, due to flu complications. All four, aged 22 to 50, are sedated and on ventilators.

The hospital has reported that one patient has an underlying medical condition and has been connected to an ECMO machine, a life-saving device that takes over the function of the heart and lungs, allowing them to recover.

A second patient was hospitalized after giving birth and a third is post-surgery. The fourth has been hospitalized for several days with flu and pneumonia. Only one woman received the flu vaccination.

Dr. Moran Hellerman, Deputy Director of the Intensive Care Unit at Beilinson, stated: "This wave of flu, unlike previous years, involves a younger population without underlying diseases. This emphasizes the importance of getting the flu vaccination, which can prevent extreme conditions such as these. Additionally, when experiencing breathing difficulties and worsening symptoms, one should consult with a doctor."

Yesterday, the Assuta Hospital in Ashdod updated that in the last ten days, two infants in extremely critical condition were admitted to hospital due to flu complications.

The first case involved an infant who came to the hospital suffering from seizures and respiratory failure. The medical team had to sedate and intubate him immediately upon arrival. After five days of intensive treatment, his condition significantly improved, and he was weaned off the ventilator, woken up, and discharged home in good condition.

The second case occurred five days ago, when another infant arrived at a Terem (emergency) clinic with severe respiratory failure. After initial treatment, he was urgently transferred to a hospital, where he was admitted in extremely critical condition, and in this case as well, the doctors sedated and intubated him for three days. His condition has now improved, and he continues to recover, but he is still hospitalized.